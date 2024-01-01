Osasuna coach Moreno happy with victory over Las Palmas: Positive at all levels

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno was left delighted after their 2-1 win against Las Palmas.

Ante Budimir and Aimar Oroz scored the goals for the hosts. Alberto Moleiro struck for Las Palmas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Moreno said, "It's anecdotal, we wanted to win and, obviously, whenever you win it's positive at all levels. I'm happy because in the Primera Division it's difficult to string together wins.

"We could have increased the score and settled the game much earlier. Unlike the other day in Vallecas, today we suffered and scored.

"They have a type of game that puts you to sleep and perhaps we have fallen into that. We have tried to prevent that from happening, but it doesn't always happen the way we want it to. There have been stretches in which we haven't been good and we have held on. The people who are coming in have contributed a lot to us.

"I have perceived that, beyond a specific moment, the people have been with the team and have been an important part of achieving victory."