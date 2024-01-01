Valencia coach Baraja satisfied with "dull" Osasuna draw

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja was satisfied after their 0-0 draw with Osasuna.

Baraja felt it was an even contest on Tuesday night.

Analysis of the match:

"The result is certainly fair, although we had more dominance, we reached the final third well, but we lacked clarity in this part. We were not so lucky. When it is not your best game... We lacked creating more danger. The afternoon was dull, hot, the pitch did not help us either... Sometimes the ball stopped."

Hugo Duro, recovery in record time and ready to play:

"He's a player who, when you're dominant, is always in the box, he has the trait of a striker who can finish. We tried to find a cross for him to finish but we couldn't. Hugo is in his time frame, he needs to get into the rhythm of the game. The feeling is that his injury is over and he's available for the match against Real Sociedad."

Differences between the Girona and Osasuna games:

"They are two totally different rivals in terms of their playing style. The Girona game is over. There was an action in that game that changed the game."

Almeida as a second striker instead of Javi Guerra:

"We thought that there were situations due to Osasuna's structure, that he could send Diego and Luis on... Javi has other characteristics."

Review of the two home games: "When you come from 1 out of 15, although the context has its reasoning like the calendar, getting 4 out of 6 is a change of dynamic. I am not satisfied with the result. When you cannot win, you have to settle for a point. You have to give value to the two clean sheets, we pushed them until the end. Osasuna was intense and we were not able to win."

Fran Pérez's return: "He played after a long time, five months out. It's always difficult to come back and be at the same pace as his teammates."

Did you notice the fatigue? "Osasuna wanted to play with our anxiety, they wanted to make the game long... and we lacked that bit of energy. It was hot, maybe a little tired from the game on Saturday. The beginning of the second half was our best part."