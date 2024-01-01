Valencia coach Baraja says Mir 'could' face Osasuna; talks up Guerra progress

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja admits Rafa Mir is likely to miss Tuesday's clash with Osasuna.

Baraja had made the striker available for selection after his arrest a fortnight ago, but a knock appears to have ruled Mir out, as stated at Monday's media conference.

Advertisement Advertisement

General absences and Enzo Barrenechea's condition:

"We have to assess him now with the doctor and see how he develops. After the effort on Saturday. I think that in general everyone will have recovered well, but we want to see if there is any situation that does not allow us to count on any of the players tomorrow. I think not. Hugo Duro is training with the group for the first time today."

Rafa Mir's physical condition:

"This morning he had a check-up on his small injury. The feeling is that he is doing quite well. But the truth is that he has not trained at all with the group, which is something I like in the process before competing. We will evaluate it."

Bryan Zaragoza, who was on Valencia's agenda, is he Osasuna's biggest threat?

"Osasuna's main threat is the block. They play very well as a team, they are a very united team, they are very hard-working. They have started fantastically, especially at home. They have very good players, there are players like Bryan who stands out, he is unbalanced, fast and we would like him not to shine either individually or collectively."

Luis Rioja's step forward:

"It is important that players come to help the team and also give us immediate performance. This is the case of Luis. We think he is a great addition and that during the season he will prove us right."

Form after Girona victory?

"We're still in the same situation at the start, we're still down and we need to get points. The more players go to the game tomorrow the better, a friend told me that everyone from Saturday should go on Tuesday because they've been a talisman. Hopefully we'll continue the same pattern as on Saturday, but every game is different!"

How does Rafa Mir look?

"He's fine, calm and only thinking about being available to the team and being able to compete. Obviously he will have his thoughts and his things, but I see him eager to return to the group, to be able to participate again and to add to the season."

The situation of Yarek, who started playing and has disappeared from the team?

"He is just another player in the squad, he started playing, he is not playing and he has to wait for his chance. Because he will get it and he will have to play at the level that we all expect from him. You have to be ready when you have to help the team and contribute when you cannot be in the team!"

Three games in seven days, rotations?

"Yes, we always consider that possibility. We will make changes with the aim of refreshing the team and also to have players who can bring their characteristics to the team. There are players who are not here at the moment but who will have their chance."

Would getting six out of six points be burying the crisis?

"When the start is not good and you have a dynamic like the one we have, you want to change it and that is the most complicated thing. Getting that second victory would be a boost in terms of confidence, to get out of the bottom of the table, although now it is anecdotal. We want to try to add points, to get the victory and through how important it is to know how to do it. We often talk about how you have to win, win, you have to win, but you have to do many things well to win. What obsesses me the most and what I think the team has to adjust is that."

Has Javi Guerra taken a step forward in his performance?

"Whenever you ask me about him I have the same opinion. He has brutal qualities, but he has to bring them to performance. We have to demand more from him. When he has a good game, we have to ask him to do it again in the next game and to give us the energy that he can bring."

Can Sergi Canós be a part of the rotation?

"Without a doubt. He had his injury, he has made good progress, he has a good attitude and he is a player who can give us things, whether he plays ten minutes or eighty. He has a good shot, the ability to give assists and he can certainly give us things."