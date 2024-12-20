Monaco winger Akliouche talks up Barcelona ambitions

AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche has admitted ambitions to join Barcelona in the future.

The youngster is being watched by Europe's biggest clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he said, "My favourite league is the Spanish one, because of their style of play.

"Apart from Monaco, I would like to play for Barcelona.

"Underrated player? I would say (Sergi) Busquets. He is a very important player in a very important team and sometimes we don't realise everything he does."

Akliouche's current contract with the Monegasques runs until June 2028.