Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart
SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford

Monaco winger Akliouche talks up Barcelona ambitions

Carlos Volcano
Monaco winger Akliouche talks up Barcelona ambitions
Monaco winger Akliouche talks up Barcelona ambitionsLaLiga
AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche has admitted ambitions to join Barcelona in the future.

The youngster is being watched by Europe's biggest clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he said, "My favourite league is the Spanish one, because of their style of play.

"Apart from Monaco, I would like to play for Barcelona.

"Underrated player? I would say (Sergi) Busquets. He is a very important player in a very important team and sometimes we don't realise everything he does."

Akliouche's current contract with the Monegasques runs until June 2028.

Mentions
LaLigaAkliouche MaghnesBusquets SergioBarcelonaMonacoLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona scouting Monaco midfielder Camara
Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble for Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram
Klopp goes to battle with Liverpool over RB Leipzig loanee Simons