Barcelona scouting Monaco midfielder Camara

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is attracting interest from Barcelona.

Monaco signed Camara from Metz last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The central midfielder has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 competitive games so far.

Now Sport states that Barcelona have been watching the 20-year-old.

Camara has been on Barcelona's radar ever since his time with Metz and they continue to scout him.

Monaco paid €15m for Camara - who is under contract until the summer of 2029.