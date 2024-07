Modric 'happy to continue' with Real Madrid

Luka Modric is delighted signing a new deal with Real Madrid.

The veteran midfielder, 38, has penned a new 12 month contract for the coming season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Modric signed his deal yesterday and took to social media to express his happiness about staying on for another year.

He posted: "My home. My club. Happy to continue playing in the best club in the world."