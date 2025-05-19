Departing Real Sociedad coach Imanol admits Real Madrid hopes

With one game left in the LaLiga season, Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil says he has nothing lined up for next season.

Imanol announced last month that he would be leaving La Real at the end of this campaign.

After victory over Girona marked his final game in charge of La Real at home, Imanol said on Sunday night: "I'm not abandoning the ship; I think I'm leaving it in good port, with the level up to where I can go out to fish in important waters.

"I'm leaving in peace. Do I ever regret it? No, and the end of the season I'll say it's the best time to leave."

He also stated: "What am I going to do now? I've loved myself so much that I've forgotten about my family.

"If something comes up that I want, I'll coach, but at the same time, my head tells me I have to forget about Real Madrid and that to do that, I have to go far away, even though I know I won't be able to forget it."