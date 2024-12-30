Qarabag GM Celikel delivers update on Juninho Sevilla talks

Qarabag GM Emrah Celikel has confirmed talks are underway with Sevilla over the sale of Juninho Vieira.

Sevilla are focusing on the striker as a priority signing for the January market.

Celikel told Report: “At the moment no agreement has been reached.

"Until things are concluded, I believe that it is not right to make a comprehensive statement on this. The process is ongoing. Something may change in the interest of the parties, and one of the two clubs may refuse, but negotiations are ongoing and the player is also interested in this operation.

"We are also interested in him playing where he is happy.”