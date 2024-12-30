Tribal Football
Most Read
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Ex-Man Utd keeper Taibi tells Onana: Man Utd and Premier League not for you
Barcelona president Laporta finds cash needed to register Olmo, Victor
Newcastle slap huge price-tag on Isak

Qarabag GM Celikel delivers update on Juninho Sevilla talks

Carlos Volcano
Qarabag GM Celikel delivers update on Juninho Sevilla talks
Qarabag GM Celikel delivers update on Juninho Sevilla talksLaLiga
Qarabag GM Emrah Celikel has confirmed talks are underway with Sevilla over the sale of Juninho Vieira.

Sevilla are focusing on the striker as a priority signing for the January market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Celikel told Report: “At the moment no agreement has been reached.

"Until things are concluded, I believe that it is not right to make a comprehensive statement on this. The process is ongoing. Something may change in the interest of the parties, and one of the two clubs may refuse, but negotiations are ongoing and the player is also interested in this operation.

"We are also interested in him playing where he is happy.”

Mentions
LaLigaJuninhoQarabag AgdamSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal express interest in Sevilla midfielder Agoume
Salas pens new deal with Sevilla
Qarabag striker Juninho: I think about Sevilla's offer day and night