Mila named new coach of Barca Atletic

Sergi Mila has been named new coach of Barca Atletic.

Mila replaces Albert Sanchez, who was removed from his post on Tuesday.

Mila has agreed to take charge of Barca Atletic to the end of the season.

He was currently coordinator of 11-a-side football, although he has more than 20 years of experience on the Barça benches in the different categories of the club.

He started at Barça Escola , where he was for five courses, and then went through Benjamines, Alevines, Infantiles and Cadetes for 15 years. In 2021 he took over the Juvenil A for six months.