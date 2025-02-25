Barcelona president Laporta eager to extend Flick contract

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is eager to secure coach Hansi Flick to a new contract.

The German's current deal runs to 2026.

Flick has led Barcelona to second in the Champions League's preliminary phase and through to the round of 16. Benfica awaits there.

After a slump in the league earlier this winter, Barcelona is back at the top of the table, but Real Madrid has the same number of points.

Barcelona is also through to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, where Atletico Madrid awaits in a doubleheader. The team has already won the Spanish Super Cup this season.

Now Sport says Laporta wants to secure Flick a new contract.

Laporta is happy with the German and will offer him an extension until the summer of 2028.

If Flick extends, the contract is expected to contain a clause that allows a new president to break it.