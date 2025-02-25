Cruyff joins ex-Barcelona teammate Kluivert at top of Indonesian football

Jordi Cruyff has joined former Barcelona teammate Patrick Kluivert in Indonesia.

Kluivert was named coach of Indonesia last month.

And now former Barca sports director Cruyff has taken a technical advisor's job with the Indonesian FA.

The role will involve the creation of methodologies in training, the development of football foundations and the implementation of a strategy that allows the national team to compete internationally with confidence.

Cruyff said, "I am very excited. I am looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge to contribute to the advancement of football in Indonesia. Talent is here, and with the right structure and support, we can reach new heights on the international scene."

Kluivert also said: "Having someone of his calibre on our team is a great boost for the Federation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him to develop stronger Indonesian football and propel our players to the next level."