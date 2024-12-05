Benito pulls apart Real Madrid: They can't compete against decent rivals; what is the game plan?!

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito has pulled apart his old club after last night's defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

The pundit didn't hold back, convinced Real are now in crisis.

He said on Radio Marca: "They can't compete against good rivals... In the Champions League they have lost three games and the other two that they have won they could have lost if it weren't for Thibaut Courtois. And that is the reality of Real Madrid right now.

"I have been cautious these past few months but everything has to start with rigorous work without the ball, worthy of a top-level team... In which you know how and when, in which there is order... and one player doesn't jump in to press and the rest stay still...

"I haven't seen Real Madrid's plan, someone please explain it to me. What was the game plan?"

On Kylian Mbappe, Benito continued: "It is surprising, honestly. Without beating around the bush, it is very surprising. He has been playing for a while now and obviously we have all seen him play at a sublime level, in that aspect there is no doubt.

"It is a mental and emotional issue. He is very low on confidence because it is noticeable in very simple actions, even for him... You can miss the penalties or not, but they are not well taken.

"We've all been through moments when things don't go your way and the game becomes clouded. You're incapable of doing things well because you're nervous, hasty and more afraid of the next mistake."

