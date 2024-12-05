Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti disappointed with Athletic Bilbao defeat: Mbappe not at his best
LaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits Kylian Mbappe is struggling after their defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Mbappe missed a penalty, with Athletic winning via goals from Alex Berenguer and Gorka Guruzeta. Jude Bellingham scored for the visitors.

Afterwards, Ancelotti was pushed about Mbappe's sitation.

 

Mpappé:

"I haven't spoken to him. It was a close game, a draw for me. We were penalised for details, like the penalty. I don't judge a player based on a penalty."

 

Fede Valverde:

"Fede is sad about the mistake. Fede cannot be touched. Errors exist in football."

 

More on Mbappé:

"He won't be at his best, we have to give him time. He can do better. Obviously. If Vini is there, he'll be the penalty taker, along with Mbappé and Vinicius."

 

The match:

"When Athletic took the lead we were more intense. You could have thought that after tying we could win."

 

Defeats:

"Five losses in this stretch are stranger than just two in the whole of last season. We have to work and improve. Get back to being solid. We're going to recover players and we'll improve."

