Mijatovic happy seeing Mbappe score first Real Madrid LaLiga goals

Former Real Madrid striker and sporting director Pedja Mijatovic was delighted seeing Kylian Mbappe score his first LaLiga goals.

Mbappe struck twice in Sunday's 2-0 win against Real Betis.

Mijatovic said afterwards: "The game has improved. Today, in the first half, he was a bit timid. But then he was doing very well. Mbappé was very lively and sometimes anxious, but he had already opened the scoring.

"He is a goalscorer and I am glad he is with us. We have a player with 30 goals or more."

Mijatovic added, "Madrid has the best squad in Europe. Without a doubt."