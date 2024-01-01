Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope

Mijatovic happy seeing Mbappe score first Real Madrid LaLiga goals

Mijatovic happy seeing Mbappe score first Real Madrid LaLiga goals
Mijatovic happy seeing Mbappe score first Real Madrid LaLiga goals
Mijatovic happy seeing Mbappe score first Real Madrid LaLiga goalsLaLiga
Former Real Madrid striker and sporting director Pedja Mijatovic was delighted seeing Kylian Mbappe score his first LaLiga goals.

Mbappe struck twice in Sunday's 2-0 win against Real Betis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mijatovic said afterwards: "The game has improved. Today, in the first half, he was a bit timid. But then he was doing very well. Mbappé was very lively and sometimes anxious, but he had already opened the scoring.

"He is a goalscorer and I am glad he is with us. We have a player with 30 goals or more."

Mijatovic added, "Madrid has the best squad in Europe. Without a doubt."

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianReal MadridBetis
Related Articles
Vinicius Jr pledges his future to Real Madrid: I want to make history here
Real Madrid striker Mbappe happy with double in victory over Betis
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti happy with victory over Betis: We're not anxious