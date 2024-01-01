Real Madrid coach Ancelotti happy with victory over Betis: We're not anxious

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was satisfied after their win against Real Betis.

Real won 2-0 thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe - his first goals in LaLiga.

Ancelotti said: "We're not anxious or frustrated. We're very excited and motivated to try to do better. We deserved to win today and we played better and with more cohesion between everyone.

"We got the three points and we're going into the break feeling good. It's a happy day as we've taken a step forward in terms of what we want to do and what we want to be. We have to work hard, but we've got all the tools we need to do well.

“I had a good feeling in the first half, although we were a bit slower on the ball, but we defended well and the team stayed in the game. We got into a better rhythm in the second half, like we normally do. We put in a good performance in the second half. We're not at our best, that will come gradually."

On Mbappe, he added: “He's never been put under pressure to score goals. He had a good game, like everyone else, and was very good in the box. Everyone worked well and Vini Jr. got the penalty for him. He was very unselfish and both of them, along with Rodrygo, have a good relationship. Scoring is important for Mbappé, but we assess the team's work as a whole, which was better than in the last game."