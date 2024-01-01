Michel admits he wants FIVE new signings at Girona

Girona coach Michel expects a busy few final weeks of the summer market.

Michel has outlined where he wants to strengthen the team before the transfer deadline falls.

He said: “The sports management and I are on the same line, in the same way of seeing things and making the squad. The objective is the growth of the club and to always honour the shirt. All the players who are here must be footballers who have the feeling that playing here is a source of pride and that they do it for our people, it is the objective we have as a club.

"Growth, growth and growth. I am sure that we will make the best possible squad. The process is complicated because important players have left, but we are calm. We will do things right. The market is open and we need players. May those who are here be as well as possible. We have had problems during the preseason and that is why I said the other day that the preseason was not good, but not because I am angry but because we have had problems.”

Michel also revealed: “I want a goalkeeper, a player in the midfield who can be offensive, a little more dynamic than what we have now. Upfront we need one more player and another on the wing, it may be one who can play on any wing. And then a fifth market opportunity is possible in some position that we see we need. But let's be calm.”