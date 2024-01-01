Atletico Madrid move OFF for Valencia midfielder Guerra

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra's move to Atletico Madrid appears off.

Guerra was in Madrid yesterday to close the move, but has since returned to Valencia, says Marca.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's suggested Atletico changed the terms agreed with both Guerra and Valencia on Wednesday. As such, the deal fell through.

Guerra has now returned to Valencia and made himself available to coach Ruben Baraja.

However, he could yet be sold, with Napoli and Girona willing to pay €20m to ferry Guerra away from Valencia this month.