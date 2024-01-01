Michel admits Girona outclassed by Barcelona

Girona coach Michel admits they were outclassed by Barcelona on Sunday.

Girona were beaten 4-1 at home by Barca in the first Catalan derby of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Michel said, "We were far from being able to hurt them. The game plan didn't work out well and we couldn't find a way to hurt them in the first press they put on.

"They were far superior, we didn't do things well, but I can't say anything negative about my team, the third and fourth goals, yes. In that respect I'm worried because the team wasn't feeling well and it hurts me.

"We will analyse it and we learn from our mistakes. If I won't think about it too much in Champions League matches, I will in La Liga matches like today. The team won't suffer because, beyond the fact that it is normal to lose against Barça, in the way I play I have to respond to the players.

"The intention has been good and we have not stooped to being outclassed at all times. I see growth beyond the fact that Stuani and Portu have done things well.

"The first two goals are 100% forgivable because that's what I ask for. I'm very worried about the third and fourth goals because they hurt me, I don't like it when the spaces in the area aren't defended well. At half-time I told them that we're the team that sets up more in the opponent's half, but we've only made 22 passes, very far from our figures."