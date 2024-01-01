Girona chief Carcel explains Romeu return, Victor Barcelona sale

Girona sports chief Quiqe Carcel has welcomed back Oriol Romeu from Barcelona.

Carcel has explained re-signing the midfielder on-loan.

He said, “His time at Girona was fundamental, both as a player and as a value player, and he gave us growth at club level. Last year he had a great opportunity to play for Barça, which he did, and during the season he went from strength to strength.

"We were attentive to his situation. We were always on top of things in case Barça didn’t have his services, so we could be the top option. We were able to do it. It wasn’t easy, but Oriol’s desire to return here was very important.”

On selling Pau Victor to Barca, Carcel also said: “The truth is that there was an offer from the Barça first team and he wanted to go to Barça no matter what. Keeping a player who didn’t want to be there… we received money that shows the work that is being done in the youth system. I am happy for him, that he is at Barça. He is a player who did excellent last year and deserves all the respect for the decision he made.”