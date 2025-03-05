Mendes assures Barcelona fans over Yamal contract talks

The agent of Lamine Yamal says the youngster will soon sign a new deal with Barcelona.

Jorge Mendes has been in Barcelona this week for talks with club directors.

"We have only talked about Lamine and everything is good. He will extend, he will extend," Mendes told Relevo.

The Portuguese also represents Barca winger Ansu Fati.

However, Mendes added: "We haven't talked about Ansu Fati, but he is a player who has shown his quality many times and who now needs to play."

Fati's deal runs to 2027 at Barca.