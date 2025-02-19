Barcelona whiz Yamal: Impossible for me to go to another club

Lamine Yamal has pledged his future to Barcelona.

The teenage whiz says he can't see himself ever playing in another shirt.

Yamal told Mundo Deportivo: "I don't hear about it. If someone in my camp did receive (an approach), they wouldn't tell me either.

"First of all because I have a contract and then because I think it is impossible for me to go to another club."

The Spain winger has a contract until 2026, but is expected to extend it until 2030 as soon as he turns 18 this summer.

"I don't think anyone doubts how much I love this club.

"I've said it since I made my debut and everything will work out in the end. If both parties want something to happen, it will happen. In July (when he turns 18), when the next season starts, everything will be worked out and everyone will see. But right now I'm focused on La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey."