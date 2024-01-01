Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?

McBurnie delighted making move to Las Palmas

McBurnie delighted making move to Las Palmas
McBurnie delighted making move to Las Palmas
McBurnie delighted making move to Las PalmasLas Palmas
Oli McBurnie is delighted making the move to Las Palmas.

The Scotland striker joins Las Palmas in a free transfer from Sheffield United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

McBurnie said, "I am excited to be at UD Las Palmas. It is a big change for me, a big challenge, but I am very excited.

"The teammates were very friendly and welcoming. A couple of players are already helping me with my Spanish, which I need to improve ."

McBurnie acknowledged that he studied Las Palmas well before accepting the offer: "I spoke with my agent and we watched a lot of games. I like the place and the way Las Palmas plays football. I think it is a good destination for me, I can help also. Las Palmas is definitely a big challenge.

"Coming to Spain will be good for me and I hope I can do it well. Everyone also tells me how beautiful Gran Canaria is. The climate is very similar to Sheffield, apparently. I look forward to meeting the fans and playing for this great club." 

Mentions
LaLigaMcBurnie OliverLas PalmasSheffield UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Las Palmas welcome free transfer McBurnie
Las Palmas clinch agreement with Sheffield Utd striker McBurnie
DONE DEAL: Las Palmas snap up Sevilla winger Januzaj