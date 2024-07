DONE DEAL: Las Palmas snap up Sevilla winger Januzaj

Las Palmas have snapped up Sevilla winger Adnan Januzaj.

The Belgian moves to Las Palmas on-loan for the season.

Januzaj spent last term with Sevilla, having been with Istanbul Basaksehir on-loan the previous season.

The winger has a deal with Sevilla to 2026.

Januzaj's agreement with Las Palmas is for a straight loan without a purchase option.