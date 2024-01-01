Tribal Football
Las Palmas clinch agreement with Sheffield Utd striker McBurnie
Las Palmas have made a move for Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie.

The LaLiga outfit have turned to the Scot as they seek to boost their attack.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Excl: Scottish striker Oli McBurnie, set to join Las Palmas as free agent after leaving Sheffield Utd as verbal agreement is done.

"Medical booked on Friday."

Las Palmas have swooped for McBurnie thanks to their good relationship with his agents, Stellar Group.

Terms over a three-year contract have already been agreed.

