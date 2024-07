Las Palmas welcome free transfer McBurnie

Las Palmas are set to announce the signing of Sheffield United striker Olie McBurnie.

McBurnie is today in Marbella to meet with his new Las Palmas teammates as they continue their preseason training camp.

A deal has been struck with the centre-forward to 2027.

He touched down in Marbella last night and will train with his new teammates today.

McBurnie arrives at Las Palmas on a free transfer.