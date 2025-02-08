Mbappe strikes as depleted Real Madrid held by Atletico in derby clash

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid could not be separated after 90 minutes for the seventh time in the last eight H2Hs, with a 1-1 draw meaning Los Blancos retained their one-point lead at the Spanish league summit.

The 238th Madrid derby perhaps carried more significance than most that went before it with the pair side-by-side in La Liga's title race.

Advertisement Advertisement

So much on the line undoubtedly played into the opening stages being a cagey affair, with pop-shots from Samuel Lino and Vinicius Junior, both of which drifted wide, as close as either side came to claiming the early initiative.

The touch paper was lit a little after the half-hour mark in controversial fashion, when referee Cesar Soto Grado consulted the pitchside monitor and adjudged Aurelien Tchouameni to have trodden on the toes of Lino in the area. The replays suggested it was harsh, and Carlo Ancelotti agreed, but Julian Alvarez retained his composure to dink home a Panenka penalty.

Atletico continued to probe even after their opener, and although that was largely on the counter-attack, they had Real on the ropes, with only a fantastic last-ditch block from Tchouameni preventing Lino from doubling the visitors’ lead.

They were left to rue that missed opportunity within five minutes of the restart too as a rejuvenated Real hit straight back. In a more advanced role, Jude Bellingham ghosted into the area unmarked, and after his initial effort was saved by Jan Oblak, Kylian Mbappé was on hand to steer the rebound into the corner.

The momentum was firmly with the hosts at that point, and riding the crest of a wave, Ancelotti’s men almost hit a quickfire double, but Bellingham could only head Vinicius’ cross against the bar.

Los Blancos kept the pressure up throughout, and it was wave after wave of attacks going towards Oblak’s goal, but the visitors’ stopper was proving to be something of an immovable object, producing a stunning one-handed save to prevent Vinicius from becoming a derby day hero.

It was Real doing all the late running for a late winner, and Rodrygo thought he’d found it when he let fly from the edge of the area, but with Oblak beaten, his effort whistled inches wide of the post.

Atletico needed one more round of heroics from Oblak to leave with a point, as he got down low to deny Mbappé a minute from time, and although they missed the chance to move top of La Liga, a point represents a solid result for any visiting team at the Santiago Bernabeu.