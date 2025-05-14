Mbappe scores as Real Madrid keep LaLiga title race alive

Real Madrid hit a stoppage-time winner to beat RCD Mallorca 2-1 and keep their slim hopes of retaining the LaLiga title alive, although victory for Barcelona on Thursday night will spell an end to Los Blancos’ title defence.

There’s every chance that Carlo Ancelotti will leave empty-handed in his final season as Real Madrid manager, with Barcelona set to pip them to all three domestic trophies ahead of the Italian taking charge of the Brazil national team at the end of the month.

That means he’ll see more of Endrick, whose one-on-one effort was saved by Leo Roman just three minutes in, but the hosts were soon stunned by a shock opener.

Dani Ceballos failed to cut out Mateu Morey’s ball, and defender Martin Valjent suddenly found himself in space on the edge of the area and in a position to fire into the far corner.

Real’s title prospects were already looking slim after last weekend’s Clasico defeat, but failing to respond here would be a disappointing way to limp out.

Jude Bellingham tried his best to salvage things, with his powerful shot tipped wide by Roman, before Luka Modric’s curling effort met the same fate. Mallorca’s goalkeeper ended the half with five saves, as he looked to replicate his LaLiga season-record 12 stops from his last appearance against Barcelona.

Jagoba Arrasate’s 500th senior managerial appearance had gone well so far, but he knew his side would be up against it to hold the lead. Modric punted just wide, but Ancelotti’s side had to wait until the 68th minute for an equaliser.

Modric played it forward to Kylian Mbappe, who turned between a pair of defenders and clinically swept inside the near post.

Though he had now been breached, Roman’s save count crept ever higher, and Mbappe’s next effort was cleared off the line by Valjent.

Substitute Gonzalo Garcia failed to prod Fran Garcia’s cross home with just moments to play, but there was to be one last chance for Madrid.

Following their 26th corner of the game, Jesus Vallejo flicked it on to Jacobo Ramon, who prodded past Roman to keep his side’s title hopes alive.

Despite Los Blancos’ spirited comeback, which reduced the gap to the top to four points, a win for Barcelona at Espanyol tomorrow night will return the title to Catalonia.

Mallorca, meanwhile, will have a keen eye on Rayo Vallecano’s match, with the Franjirrojos looking the most likely to deny them a first European qualification in 22 years.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leo Roman (Mallorca)

