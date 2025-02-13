Mbappe: Real Madrid pressure something I welcome

Kylian Mbappe says the pressure of being a Real Madrid player is something he's now managed to adjust to.

It was claimed over the first-half of the season that Mbappe was struggling with the expectations at Real.

But he told the club's media channel: "It is easy to say that you have the dream of playing at Real Madrid, but in the end there are players who do not enjoy the pressure.

"I enjoy the whole game, I feel the pressure and I like that because I need it to get it right, play well, make a sacrifice for the team, for me, in training, every day.

"I have to feel this pressure, this love also because of all the love that Madrid has given me from the first day, and before, it was incredible. But I also need this pressure to play, enjoy my game and help the team as I can, with my quality."