PSG coach Enrique: Our attack now stronger without Mbappe

PSG coach Luis Enrique insists his team are stronger in attack this season without Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid last summer.

Enrique said ahead of the weekend clash with AS Monaco: “I was very brave last season when I told you that we would have a better attack and a better defence.

"I keep saying it and the numbers confirm it. Everyone wanted Kylian, but the team is responding positively, at a spectacular level. I wanted more players to score. The maturity of the team is very good.”

On the form of Ousmane Dembele, he added: “Since he arrived, I knew him from his time at Barcelona. Ousmane is a very open lad. He is on a spectacular run. His statistics have exploded compared to the start of his career. We don’t put any limits on him.

"He has to be important for the team, a decisive player, with decisive assists and defensive efforts, and become a leader. I think he can do that, beyond the objectives.”

