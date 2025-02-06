PSG coach Enrique: Our attack now stronger without Mbappe
Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid last summer.
Enrique said ahead of the weekend clash with AS Monaco: “I was very brave last season when I told you that we would have a better attack and a better defence.
"I keep saying it and the numbers confirm it. Everyone wanted Kylian, but the team is responding positively, at a spectacular level. I wanted more players to score. The maturity of the team is very good.”
On the form of Ousmane Dembele, he added: “Since he arrived, I knew him from his time at Barcelona. Ousmane is a very open lad. He is on a spectacular run. His statistics have exploded compared to the start of his career. We don’t put any limits on him.
"He has to be important for the team, a decisive player, with decisive assists and defensive efforts, and become a leader. I think he can do that, beyond the objectives.”