WATCH: Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu ahead of Real Madrid unveiling; mixes with fans

Kylian Mbappe is in Madrid ahead of his presentation today.

The former PSG striker will be presented to local media and a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu later today.

Mbappe was seen outside the Bernabeu this morning and was happy to sign autographs for fans.

The striker, fresh from the Euros with France, said to El Chringuito TV's microphones as he mixed with fans: "A dream come true? Sure."

Mbappe's presentation kicks off at midday local time.