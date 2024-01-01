Real Madrid signing Mbappe eyeing SM Caen takeover

Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe is exploring the prospect of entering club ownership.

Mbappe, who has left PSG for Real Madrid, with his presentation due at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu next week.

And RMC says he is in contact with SM Caen about a takeover.

The Normandy-based club's co-owner Pierre-Antoine Capton, has revealed the club are looking for a new owner.

Mbappe is keen, with reps for his company, KM7, now in contact with Capton to discuss a purchase.

SM Caen currently compete in Ligue 2.