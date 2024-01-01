Mbappe admits "dream" debut as he scores in Real Madrid Super Cup triumph

Kylian Mbappe was left delighted with his stunning debut for Real Madrid.
Mbappe scored on debut and won the Super Cup against Atalanta last night.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said afterwards: "Playing for Real Madrid is a dream come true, I am very happy to play for the best club in the world by winning a title.
"I want to improve and continue to help the team. The coach wants us to move a lot, he gives us freedom, it is a pleasure to play with this team because it is the best in the world.
"We talk about everything with (Carlo) Ancelotti, everyone has made my life easier. I hope to stay here for many years."