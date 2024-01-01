Tribal Football
Most Read
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals

Mbappe admits "dream" debut as he scores in Real Madrid Super Cup triumph

Mbappe admits "dream" debut as he scores in Real Madrid Super Cup triumph
Mbappe admits "dream" debut as he scores in Real Madrid Super Cup triumph
Mbappe admits "dream" debut as he scores in Real Madrid Super Cup triumphAction Plus
Kylian Mbappe was left delighted with his stunning debut for Real Madrid.

Mbappe scored on debut and won the Super Cup against Atalanta last night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: "Playing for Real Madrid is a dream come true, I am very happy to play for the best club in the world by winning a title.

"I want to improve and continue to help the team. The coach wants us to move a lot, he gives us freedom, it is a pleasure to play with this team because it is the best in the world.

"We talk about everything with (Carlo) Ancelotti, everyone has made my life easier. I hope to stay here for many years."

Mentions
Mbappe KylianReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits Mbappe role yet to be defined
Mother of Mbappe: He always told Florentino Real Madrid move would happen
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe will adapt quickly