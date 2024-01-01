Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe will adapt quickly

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe will adapt quickly
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe will adapt quickly
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe will adapt quicklyAction Plus
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident Kylian Mbappe will need little time to settle in.

Mbappe is now in training with Real ahead of next week's UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ancelotti said, “First of all, he brings quality, as well as his serenity, attitude and dedication.

"He will have to adapt to this team, like everyone else.

“We are very happy that Mbappe is here because he has great quality and I’m sure, given his personality, he will adapt quickly.”

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr: Mbappe? It's going to be amazing
Pires: Mbappe wanted to play in Olympics - but Real Madrid must be respected
Caen to confirm Real Madrid star Mbappe as shareholder