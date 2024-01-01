Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe will adapt quickly

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident Kylian Mbappe will need little time to settle in.

Mbappe is now in training with Real ahead of next week's UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta.

Ancelotti said, “First of all, he brings quality, as well as his serenity, attitude and dedication.

"He will have to adapt to this team, like everyone else.

“We are very happy that Mbappe is here because he has great quality and I’m sure, given his personality, he will adapt quickly.”