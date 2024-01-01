Mother of Mbappe: He always told Florentino Real Madrid move would happen

The mother and agent of Kylian Mbappe says he was long in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Mbappe turned down Florentino when leaving AS Monaco for PSG, before doing so again two years ago while in Paris.

But he is now a Real Madrid player and mother Fayza Lamari told Le Parisien: "No, he shouldn’t regret anything. When you are born in Paris and grow up in Bondy, it is quite an event to play in the Parc des Princes. Kylian has never lied.

"He always told the president that one day he would go to Real Madrid. But if it wasn’t Madrid, I would never have left Paris. It has been very, very difficult for Kylian, that is clear."

Lamari also said: “If you arrive at a club like this without humility, it won’t work.

“Kylian’s career would not be the same if he had lacked humility. He has the ability to constantly question himself.”