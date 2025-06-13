Forest rival Bournemouth, Betis for Valladolid winger Moro

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest are interested in Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro.

Forest made enquiries after the youngster in January and are now set to firm up their interest this summer.

Mundo Deportivo says Forest have been following the 21 year-old this past season and know they can snap him up for €10m.

But they won't get a clear run at Moro's signing, with Bournemouth, Real Betis, Osasuna and Mallorca als keen.

Moro is under contract until 2028 having joined the previous season from Lazio on-loan.

