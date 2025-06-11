Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Espanyol make three signings in 24 hours
Espanyol have snapped up Granada defender Miguel Rubio.

The 27 year-old joins Espanyol on a three-year contract, arriving in a free transfer.

Rubio becomes the third signing made by Espanyol in the last 24 hours.

Marcos Fernandez has arrived from Real Betis, the left-back has joined Espanyol signing a contract to 2028.

Also joining Espanyol this week was Hugo Perez, who joins from Villarreal. Like Rubio and Fernandez, the 22 year-old centre-half has signed a three-year contract.

