Martinez step away from signing new Barcelona contract
LaLiga
Inigo Martinez is a step away from signing a new contract with Barcelona.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit, Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

The veteran defender, off contract in June, has been superb alongside teen Pau Cubarsi at the heart of Barca's defence this season.

Inda said: "Íñigo Martínez is about to renew with the Barcelona.

"He earns 5 million (euros) net per season and it would be the same amount. It is practically done and will be signed before Christmas."

 

