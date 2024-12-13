Martinez step away from signing new Barcelona contract

Inigo Martinez is a step away from signing a new contract with Barcelona.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit, Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Advertisement Advertisement

The veteran defender, off contract in June, has been superb alongside teen Pau Cubarsi at the heart of Barca's defence this season.

Inda said: "Íñigo Martínez is about to renew with the Barcelona.

"He earns 5 million (euros) net per season and it would be the same amount. It is practically done and will be signed before Christmas."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play