Malaga GM Perez "optimistic" securing Real Madrid, Barcelona target Antonito to new deal

Malaga GM Kike Perez insists they can still secure Antonio Cordero to a new contract.

With his deal expiring in June, 17 year-old winger Antonito is a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of the January market.

"Things have to flow. And we will achieve that. Nothing, nothing from Barcelona. What we want is for him to stay and we will fight until the last second. We have offered him a very important contract,” Pérez said on SER Deportivos Málaga.

“People, the fans, have to know that negotiations are open. I understand that things come up but we are here. He is at Malaga, he is doing great things, we want him to stay, it is his home, his club.

"I am optimistic because I know that he has an impressive sporting career ahead of him and I know that he will not be better off than at this club, where he has been trained and where they give him confidence and affection. These years until he gets older, he should be with us."

