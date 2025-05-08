Tribal Football
Martinez returns to senior training at Real Madrid

Joan Martinez has returned to full-scale training at Real Madrid.

Martinez had impressed coach Carlo Ancelotti and senior players during their preseason tour of the US.

The 17 year-old centre-half was being lined up for a big campaign this season, but suffered an ACL injury in August.

Martinez is now back in training in time for the summer's Club World Cup campaign this summer.

The youngster is expected to play for Raul's Castilla team before the end of the season. Castilla have three games left in the Primera RFEF.

 

