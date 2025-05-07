Trent Alexander-Arnold rejected 'significant' Liverpool pay rise

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly turned down a 'significant' pay rise to stay with a free transfer to Real Madrid looking likely.

The 26-year-old finally announced that he is set to leave his boyhood club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s widely been accepted that he is set to join Real Madrid, but the deal is yet to be confirmed by any of the parties involved.

Now, according to ESPN, Alexander-Arnold rejected a ‘significant’ pay rise at the club in favour of joining the Spanish giants.

The offer would have made him among the highest-paid fullbacks in the world, although he had already set his heart on a new challenge.