REVEALED: What Laporta told Barcelona players after Champions League exit

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke to the players in the away dressing room after their Champions League semifinal defeat last night.

Barca were beaten 4-3 in extra-time at Inter Milan, losing the tie 7-6 on aggregate. The Catalans had been 2-3 ahead on the night before an injury-time Inter equaliser from Francesco Acerbi to take the second-leg into extra-time where Davide Frattesi struck a 99th minute winner.

Laporta, after the final whistle, made his way to the Barca dressing room and told the players: "You can go out with your heads held high, the fans are very proud of you."

AS reports Laporta also stated: "We're going to do it again (in next season's Champions League) and we're going to do it even better."

Barca meet Real Madrid this weekend sitting four points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.