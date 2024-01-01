Martinez pens new Atletico Madrid contract

Dani Martinez has signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid.

Martinez has penned a new deal to 2027 and will be promoted to Diego Simeone's first team squad this season.

Atletico announced: "Atlético Madrid and Dani Martínez have reached an agreement to renew the defender's contract until 30 June 2027.

:The Zaragoza native arrived at our club in 2020 to join Juvenil A. Last season he played 18 matches in the First Federation with Atletico B and this summer he will do the pre-season with the first team."

Martinez played 18 games for Atletico B in the Primera Federación championship last season.