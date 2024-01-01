De la Fuente: Atletico Madrid striker Morata should be a legend in Spain

Tribal Football
De la Fuente: Atletico Madrid striker Morata should be a legend in SpainLaLiga
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says captain Alvaro Morata deserves legend status in their country.

The Atletico Madrid striker is in talks to sign with AC Milan after complaining about the way he has been barracked by local fans up and down Spain.

“In Spain we find it difficult to recognise good things we have. Morata is a clear example. He has the numbers of a superstar," said De la Fuente.

“He’s the fourth top scorer in Spain’s history, third in the Euros, and won titles at top level clubs.

“He would be a legend in another country, but in ours it’s difficult.

“I’m 100% behind him. He has the support of his teammates and coaches and they feel bad about the attitude of a certain sector of the press towards him.”

