IT'S OVER? Atletico Madrid successfully fight off Chelsea attempts for Omorodion
Atletico Madrid have successfully fought off Chelsea's attempts to sign Samu Omorodion.

The centre-forward, after last season's loan with Alaves, has seen two offers from Chelsea rejected by Atletico in recent weeks.

Their last offer was for €33m plus €7m in bonuses.

And Marca says after the latest rejection, Chelsea have now withdrawn both their offer to Atleti and their seven-year contract proposal to Omorodion.

For his part, the young striker stated earlier this week he was only planning for the new season with Atleti.

