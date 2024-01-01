IT'S OVER? Atletico Madrid successfully fight off Chelsea attempts for Omorodion

IT'S OVER? Atletico Madrid successfully fight off Chelsea attempts for Omorodion

Atletico Madrid have successfully fought off Chelsea's attempts to sign Samu Omorodion.

The centre-forward, after last season's loan with Alaves, has seen two offers from Chelsea rejected by Atletico in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their last offer was for €33m plus €7m in bonuses.

And Marca says after the latest rejection, Chelsea have now withdrawn both their offer to Atleti and their seven-year contract proposal to Omorodion.

For his part, the young striker stated earlier this week he was only planning for the new season with Atleti.