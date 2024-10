Diego Martinez has been named new coach of Las Palmas.

Martinez takes charge after the dismissal of Luis Carrion by Las Palmas on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He arrives with the Canary Islands club on three points and propping up the LaLiga table. His first test will be at Valencia after the international break.

Martinez has been a free agent after his departure from Olympiakos. His last club in Spain was Espanyol.

His deal will run to June with an option for another 12 months.