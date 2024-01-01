Las Palmas coach Carrion won't walk after defeat at Villarreal

Las Palmas coach Luis Carrion says he won't walk away after defeat at Villarreal.

The 3-1 loss leaves Las Palmas bottom of the LaLiga table.

Carrion said afterwards: "I am a very positive and strong person and I will always defend my team until the end. We are going to work hard to try to win on Saturday and little else. We are going to work and win. When you win everything is easier and everyone wins. And we are going to work very hard this week.

"All this is frustrating, considering that the team has played a pretty good 70 minutes. And then, individual errors, collective failures, in short. For me, the easy thing, I always tell the players, is to come here and talk about how individual errors have hampered us. I think there is a collective action that we are not doing well to make that goal happen. And I will always defend in that sense or I will never mark or point the finger at anyone."

Asked for a message to the fans, he added: "Many times I'm at home and I say... If I were to hear it from outside I would say... He's telling me the same thing again, but what's going on? Out of politeness and respect for all the people who work with me, I will never point the finger at anyone. I'll keep that to myself. And in individual talks there are some people who can be told more things, less, to try to make things go well.

"Now, few words, because what we have to do is win. And we all know it, we all want it. There's no one here who says that it's abandoned. You have to see the dressing room, we have to be constantly cheering. I understand all kinds of criticism. What's more, if I were a fan I would think the same as many fans think. And what we have to do is keep quiet and win."