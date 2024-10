Luis Carrion has been sacked by Las Palmas.

Carrión left Real Oviedo for Las Palmas ahead of this season. The 45-year-old signed a two-year contract with the La Liga club.

But now Las Palmas have announced that the head coach has been fired.

Las Palmas is last in the LaLiga table after nine rounds with only three recorded points.

For now, it is unclear who will take over as head coach.