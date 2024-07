Atletico Madrid open talks with PSV for Benitez

Atletico Madrid are eyeing PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Benitez is on Atletico's radar as they prepare to lose Horaţiu Moldovan, who has acted as cover for No1 Jan Oblak.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Atlético Madrid open talks to sign Walter Benítez from PSV as new goalkeeper.

"Long term contract on the table as Atléti believe in Benítez for the future.

"Talks ongoing."