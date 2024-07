Marquez makes clear Barca plans

Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez admits he wants to stay next season.

Ahead of their promotion playoff, the Mexican was again asked about his future.

He said, "There will be time to talk and think about what will happen. We still have to talk.

"I would like to have continuity if we achieve promotion.

"They (the club) are very happy, we have the full support of the Board and hopefully we can finish well, with promotion."