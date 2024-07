Newcastle revive plans for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen

Newcastle United haven't dropped their interest in Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

Mundo Deportivo say Newcastle are renewing their interest in the Dane.

Newcastle have already signed Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth - but the club are also said to be on the lookout for a right-sided centre-back.

Christensen's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.

Newcastle are showing interest in Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, 24, this summer.